Cold as ice

A bone-chilling 40-degree water temperature, accompanied by 30 degrees in the air with the wind chill, could not stop hardy souls from running into the Atlantic Ocean at Gooch’s Beach in Kenneb More...

Letters

‘Scare tactics’ still being floated

To the editor:   In a recent Post issue, Landis Hudson, the paid executive director of the Maine Rivers special interest group, and not a resident of Kennebunk, wrote a letter criticizing our citizens for not understanding the costs in removing More...

Obituaries

Donald Brooks

Donald W. “Donnie” Brooks, 82, of Kennebunkport, died peacefully on Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Kennebunk Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.  He was born in Biddeford on Aug. 2, 1934, a son of Earl L. More...

Town sets date for marijuana vote

By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

Following the lead of more than 40 Maine municipalities since last fall’s statewide vote to legalize recreational use of marijuana, local towns are looking to place a temporary ban on the retail sales, commercial cultivation and social consumpt More...

Great Person voting is underway

It’s time to vote for the Post’s Great Person Award.  Each year, readers choose one person they think has made our communities a special place to live. More...

Community

‘Homecoming’ author to host reading on Jan. 17

David Arenstam reads from his new book, “Homecoming,” at Kennebunk Free Library on Jan. More...

Arundel students are making the grade

By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

ARUNDEL — On Dec. 16, when sixth graders from Arundel who attend the Middle School of the Kennebunks and Thornton Academy Middle School returned to Mildred L. More...

Residents encouraged to help paint the town red

Feel the love throughout the Kennebunks in February as Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel prepare to Paint the Town Red.  Retail businesses and restauranteurs (plus anyone else who wants to light up red) will be lighting up the town red and of More...

Things to Do

