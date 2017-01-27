January 27, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Walk tall

An estimated gathering of about 1,200 showed up for Saturday’s Women’s March in Kennebunk. The event extended north from the Waterhouse Center on Main Street to Penny Lane. More...

Gov stands for dams

By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

KENNEBUNK — A long-awaited joint meeting between Kennebunk selectmen and Kennebunk Light and Power District (KLP) trustees over the fate of three Mousam River dams last week drew one unexpected guest — Gov. Paul LePage. More...

Detox center cost would be steep

By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

ALFRED — While a proposed drug detoxification clinic is by all accounts much-needed in York County, given the current opioid epidemic, some municipal officials are questioning the cost, while others say it should be the state that runs point fo More...

Letters

Appearance of river is just one factor

To the editor: To his credit, in his last letter to the Post, Curtis Mildner now states that he prefers to restrict the debate to the facts. Fair enough. More...

Three questions to consider about cost

To the editor:   So what does it cost? The Wright-Pierce cost analysis are estimated numbers over 6 remaining years of the current license plus 40 years for a new license.  More...

