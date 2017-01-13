January 13, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Sea smoke sunrise

With sea smoke rising in the distance, the Cape Porpoise fishing fleet rests at anchor on a very cold Monday morning. (Kevin A. Byron photo) More...

News Updates

Newest website updates:

Thornton Academy sues RSU 21 over school choice - April 7th, 2016 - 11:51am
Kennebunk man charged in heroin overdoses - January 13th, 2015 - 3:30pm
Election Results for Arundel and the Kennebunks - November 5th, 2014 - 10:33am
RSU 21 budget is approved at polls - June 11th, 2014 - 6:43am
Beach passes for non-residents to be sold at kiosks - May 2nd, 2014 - 8:15am
$75 Million Renovation Referendum Fails - January 22nd, 2014 - 10:11am
Kennebunk election results - June 13th, 2013 - 10:41am
Things to Do - May 3rd, 2013 - 10:04am
Mark Strong Convicted on 13 Counts - March 6th, 2013 - 4:54pm

Letters

Clear the calendar and attend dam meeting

To the editor:   On Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in town hall, a meeting between selectmen and Kennebunk Light and Power District will begin the process of collaboration regarding the future of three Mousam River dams.  Back on Nov. More...

Town should take steps and file as intervenor

To the editor:   The selectmen are currently taking steps to become more involved in the Mousam River hydro/dam issue as a result of the overwhelming referendum results. More...

Standing with women in Washington, D.C.

To the editor:   I will be standing with the women in Washington here in Kennebunk, on Main Street, on Jan. More...

Dr. Crowley ready to call it a career

Principal has spent 28 years in education and will retire June 30
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

After 28 years in education, including the past seven as principal of the Mildred L. Day Elementary School in Arundel, punctuated by a year as interim superintendent, Dr. Kevin Crowley says he will retire at the end of the current school year.  More...

Community

Are you ready to rumble (strip), Arundel?

MDOT plans installation of rumble strips along Route 1 this summer
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

ARUNDEL — Starting this summer, motorists on Route 1 in Arundel had better not get out of line. More...

Work begins on Mat Lanigan Bridge

Construction expected to be finished by Memorial Day
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

KENNEBUNK — If you intend to do a little pre-tourist season shopping in Kennebunk’s Lower Village, or in Dock Square, across the river in Kennebunkport, be prepared to deal with more traffic than usual at what can already be a stop-and-go More...

Kennebunk native taking his band to D.C.

Pride of Madawaska Band invited to play at inauguration
By Molly Lovell-Keely Managing Editor

A former Courier reporter turned educator will lead the only school band in Maine selected to perform at the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump during festivities scheduled for Jan. 19-21.  More...

Obituaries

Patrick Walsh

Patrick Henry Walsh, 69, of Kennebunk Beach, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2016, surrounded by his loving family, at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness. Raised in Kennebunk, Pat was the son of the late John and Louise Walsh. More...

