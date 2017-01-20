January 20, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Twirlers’ Miss Sue is simply ‘everywhere’

Great Person 2016
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer
KENNEBUNK — Sue Plass shares a lot with the 30- plus girls she leads as coach of the Kennebunk Twirlers, from her deep knowledge of the sport to her love for the towns of the Kennebunks, but as of Monday, Jan. More...

Columns

Superintendent’s Spotlight

Navigating change is part of the process
By Katie Hawes Special to the Post

More than two decades ago, I began my teaching career at Mildred L. Day School. A couple of years later, I moved on to attend graduate school and further advance my career.  More...

Letters

Time for dams has come and gone

To the editor:   Oh, my. In his letter of Dec. 9, Shawn Teague substituted a personal attack on me for a discussion of the facts in my letter. This is counterproductive. More...

Taking part in Women’s March in Kennebunk

To the editor:   I will be in the Women’s March in Kennebunk on Jan. More...

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. remembered

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Josh Hoxie and Ali Kelley sit down to Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. More...

Board in a tiff over TIFs

By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

KENNEBUNK — What was billed on the agenda for the Jan. More...

Community

News Briefs

Town offers grace period for dog licenses   Kennebunk residents who missed the Dec. 31 deadline for obtaining renewed dog licenses have a grace period through January to get that done.  After Feb. More...

Community News

Presenters sought for Feb. 9 Pecha Kucha Pecha Kucha Kennebunk is looking for presenters for the next event, Feb. 9 at Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise. More...

Red hat day

“The Wisdom of Curiosity,” a reflection book designed by Atria Senior Living, was given out as gifts recently at Atria Kennebunk’s Red Hat Society event. More...

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Post accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication.

