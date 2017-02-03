February 3, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Bridge on the River Kennebunk

A bicyclist waits for the lights to change at the Mat Lanigan Bridge. Work has begun on a $2.9 million replacement of the Lanigan Bridge across the Kennebunk River. More...

Obituaries

Barbara Donaghy

Barbara Donaghy, 98, of Kennebunkport and Kennebunk, died on Jan. 21, long past her body’s “best used by date,” freeing her indomitable spirit to swim and play again. More...

Joan E. Roussin

Joan Eldridge Roussin (Pixie), 86, of Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully Monday evening, Dec. 26, 2016 in her home in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by her family.  More...

Harold Haley Burbank I

Harold Haley Burbank I, 85, went home to the open arms of his maker God on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. He was at home with his loving family around him day and night. Harold fought hard for 19-plus months after his stroke on June 4, 2015. More...

Arundel settles on new town hall site

Selectmen unanimously opt for 38 acres on Limerick Road
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

ARUNDEL — After years of wrangling various options, Arundel selectmen have finally settled on a location for new town hall, although much depends on the formation of a new conservation trust to participate in the purchase. More...

Message to board: Don’t cut the flowers

By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

KENNEBUNK — Selectmen in Kennebunk may weed away some public spending as they consider the coming municipal budget, but one thing they won’t uproot are the village flower beds  More...

Community

High school teams seek return to SMAA

Kennebunk High School competed in the Southwestern Maine Activities Assocation from 2003-2013.
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

KENNEBUNK — After four seasons of testing its athletic mettle against smaller schools in the Western Maine Conference, Kennebunk High School may soon move back up to battle the larger schools of Class A by rejoining the Southwestern Maine Activ More...

Community News

Blood drive planned for Feb. 7 at fire station RE/MAX Realty One and Red Cross will host a blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Washington Hose Fire Station. More...

Homecoming

Master Sergeant Mike Hutchins, who has been serving in Qatar since last July, surprises his daughter Julia with his return at Kennebunk Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. More...

Things to Do

The Post accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@kennebunkpost.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

